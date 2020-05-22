Will President Trump ever wear a mask in public?

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a protective face mask with a presidential seal on it that he said he had been wearing earlier, May 21, 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a protective face mask with a presidential seal on it that he said he had been wearing earlier, May 21, 2020. Photo credit: Leah Millis/Reuters.

President Trump really doesn’t want to be photographed wearing a mask (even though he has a cool one with a presidential seal on it). But 72% of Americans say that they’re wearing masks all or most of the time when they’re out of the house. So why have masks become a political symbol? And will that interfere with efforts to contain the virus?  

Plus: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had a relative light touch when it came to lockdown orders and many critics warned of dire outcomes from that. Was Governor DeSantis right all along? Or has he just been lucky? 

Then: Frederick Hess, resident scholar and director of the Education Policy Studies at the American Enterprise Institute, joins the panel to look at how the coronavirus is affecting education. Are students actually learning at home right now? Will schools be ready to open in the fall? And is there even enough money to pay for all the changes needed to make it work?

Credits

Guest:
Rick Hess - American Enterprise Institute - @rickhess99

Hosts:
Josh Barro, Christine Emba, Rich Lowry

Producers:
Sara Fay, Jenna Kagel