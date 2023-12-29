Will public trust in government survive 2024 election?

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump in Iowa, U.S. December 19, 2023.

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump in Iowa, U.S. December 19, 2023. Photo credit: Scott Morgan/Reuters

As 2023 comes to a close, speculation about what the government will look like this time next year is running wild. The nation will be readying for a second term of either Donald Trump or Joe Biden as president. But are the foundations of the nation’s democracy ready for whatever shake ups are on the horizon?

David Greene, Sarah Isgur and Mo Elleithee examine the erosion of trust in the judiciary, police and journalism. Is the shift towards political extremes hurting citizens’ belief in these institutions? What reforms could reestablish the strong confidence they once held in the minds of Americans — no matter who wins in 2024?

David Greene

Marque Greene