Will Trump’s removal from Colorado ballots stand?

The Colorado Supreme Court determined, by a vote of 4-3, that Donald Trump was ineligible to be on the state’s ballots. The court found the former president engaged in insurrection against the United States — a charge he hasn’t been found guilty of in any other court. Now, the case rests in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court. What could be the lasting impact of the court’s decision?

For our 50 States segment, we turn to the state of Texas and the lawsuit of Kate Cox. Cox filed a lawsuit seeking emergency approval for an abortion due to medical difficulties. She was originally approved, but the state’s Supreme Court reversed the order. It seems like a win for pro-life proponents. But what could defenders of strict abortion laws be missing in the nationwide debate?

A Georgia teacher was arrested for allegedly threatening a student who claimed they were offended by an Israeli flag flying in the teacher’s class. It’s a sad case of cultural misunderstanding and a lack of tolerance. As our political debates grow more tense, how can we mend the gap discussing our toughest issues?