Josh Barro and Ken White discuss the different way Rudy Giuliani is responding to Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against him. Why might he have taken a different approach from Sidney Powell? Plus: former Rep. Katie Hill sued the Daily Mail under California’s revenge porn statute, and this week a judge threw out the suit and the decision was on an anti-SLAPP motion, so Hill may have to pay for the paper’s legal defense. The Daily Mail had published compromising photos of Hill, which her ex-husband leaked, and the judge said the photos were a “matter of public concern.” Is this a sweeping decision? Hunter Biden’s under investigation and promoting his new book, which Ken thinks is a bad idea, but it turns out his book is pretty boring. Does that make this more okay? (Ken says: No, not really.)



Plus: investigating the Weisselbergs and more legal developments for the people arrested in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot.