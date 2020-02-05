After impeachment

Impeachment, the centerpiece of President Trump’s legal problems, is wrapping up. But the House will continue to investigate him on various fronts. There is ongoing litigation over efforts to obtain his financial records. The House could also try to subpoena John Bolton, even though the Senate declined to. And what’s the deal with Trump’s Department of Justice making arguments about remedies for disobeying subpoenas that are the exact opposite of his impeachment defense team? What’s next?

Plus: Roger Stone’s sentencing approaches and the public (including Randy Credico) weighs in; prosecutors retreat from recommending prison time for Michael Flynn; Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas have a trial date, just weeks before the general election; and E. Jean Carroll seeks the president’s DNA.