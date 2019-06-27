Ask us anything...again

Guess what: you had a lot of questions about impeachment! Surprise, surprise. Listen to this episode for answers to your burning legal questions about impeachment, whether President Trump will have to testify, whether Mitch McConnell is obligated to hold a trial in the Senate, if the president can be charged after he leaves office, what the SDNY might be up to, why Josh isn’t nicer to Ken, the meaning of “willfullness” and knowing you committed a crime (as mentioned in Mueller’s report), and so much more.