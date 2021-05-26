Blast from the past

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testifies before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 20, 2019. Photo by Loren Elliott/Reuters.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance has empaneled a special grand jury that is expected to decide whether to indict former President Donald Trump, his business, or his business associates. It could be a few months before we know anything, or if there will be anything, about indictments. Is this an indication that Vance expected to indict anyone at all? Ken White and Josh Barro discuss the coverage of the grand jury announcement and the part of the memo sent to then-Attorney General Barr that underlay his decision to announce (purporting to summarize the Mueller report) that the Justice Department lacked sufficient evidence to indict Trump for obstruction of justice. What went into this order by LSFJ Amy Berman Jackson that the memo be released? 

Plus: Judge Jackson unseals some Manafort documents, McGahn will testify soon, remember Gordon Sondland?, and why you should be nice to your exes if you’re going to crime.

Credits

Hosts:

Josh Barro, Ken White

Producer:

Sara Fay