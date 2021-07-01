BONUS: Josh and Ken talk about the criminal indictments against Allen Weisselberg and the Trump Organization

Hosted by and
Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg appears for his arraignment hearing in New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., July 1, 2021.

Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg appears for his arraignment hearing in New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., July 1, 2021. Photo by Steven Hirsch/Reuters.

Surprise episode! Josh Barro and Ken White talk about the unsealed indictments of the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg. They’re alleged to have engaged in a fifteen-year tax fraud scheme that protected Weisselberg and other Trump Organization employees from paying tax. In Weisselberg’s case, that’s over $1.7 million in compensation. But what’s really at stake here? And is this actually just a way for prosecutors to get to the man for whom the Trump Organization is named?

Credits

Hosts:

Josh Barro, Ken White

Producer:

Sara Fay