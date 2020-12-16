Attorney General Bill Barr is leaving the administration a few days before Christmas. Is he being fired for doing the job he was supposed to do? And who is Jeffrey Rosen, who will serve as acting attorney general after Barr leaves?

Hunter Biden has been under investigation by the US Attorney’s office in Delaware since 2018. It started as a money laundering investigation and in the course of that investigation, they developed questions about whether Hunter Biden was paying the taxes he was supposed to. Bill Barr knew about the investigation, yet it wasn’t made public until after the election (much to President Trump’s annoyance). It didn’t leak and Ken says that probably indicates it isn’t a politically motivated investigation. There are some other reasons why this didn’t leak. Anyways: how worried should Hunter Biden be? And would it be a good idea to have a special counsel appointed for this investigation?

The Supreme Court has now repeatedly rejected challenges of the election result from President Trump and his allies. What does the court’s rejection mean and how should we interpret the stances of Justices Alito and Thomas? And should President Trump be surprised? (No.) Ken and Josh also talk about the decision from the Wisconsin Supreme Court and what happens when you wait too long to sue.