Did Antifa and BLM do the RICO?

Chad Wolf, the acting head of the Department of Homeland Security, appeared Monday on Tucker Carlson Tonight, and Carlson asked why the heads of Antifa and Black Lives Matter hadn’t been charged under, for example, the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act for what Carlson alleged was their responsibility for riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and elsewhere. Wolf replied that the Department of Justice was looking into it. Ken tells us again (for, like, the millionth time) why it’s not RICO, but there are other statutes under which the Trump administration could seek to bring charges or otherwise harass the leaders of these movements. Speaking of federal investigations, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul wants someone to look into the protesters who surrounded and accosted him and his wife as they left President Trump’s convention speech. What crime does Rand Paul think was committed here? Is there a situation where screaming at someone can cross a legal line?



Plus: the latest on the Flynn case, whether the House can subpoena former White House counsel Don McGahn, Manhattan DA Cy Vance is still trying to get those Trump financial documents, and is it legal for the Centers for Disease Control to ban the evictions so as not to spread Covid-19?