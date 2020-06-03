I am your podcast of law and order

U.S. President Donald Trump walks past a building defaced with graffiti by protestors in Lafayette Park across from the White House after walking to St John's Church for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests over racial inequality in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, outside the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2020. Photo credit: Tom Brenner/Reuters.

This week we were going to talk to you about President Trump’s executive order directed at Twitter and other social media companies. But then news overtook us. Ken White speaks with national security law expert Steve Vladeck about President Trump’s threat to use the military to quell unrest and looting in cities following the police killing of George Floyd. Can the president send in the army if he thinks governors aren’t responding forcefully enough? What’s the Insurrection Act anyways? Isn’t this martial law? And what does it mean for Antifa to be labeled a terrorist organization?

Credits

Hosts:
Stephen Vladeck, Ken White

Producer:
Sara Fay