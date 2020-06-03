I am your podcast of law and order

This week we were going to talk to you about President Trump’s executive order directed at Twitter and other social media companies. But then news overtook us. Ken White speaks with national security law expert Steve Vladeck about President Trump’s threat to use the military to quell unrest and looting in cities following the police killing of George Floyd. Can the president send in the army if he thinks governors aren’t responding forcefully enough? What’s the Insurrection Act anyways? Isn’t this martial law? And what does it mean for Antifa to be labeled a terrorist organization?