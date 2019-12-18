Impeachment Day

With the impeachment vote, All The President’s Lawyers is wrapping up for 2019. Ken and Josh will be back on Jan. 8, 2020.

As the House of Representatives debates the impeachment of President Donald Trump, Josh and Ken ducked into a nearby studio to discuss all the other news from this week. The president’s 6-page tweet/letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about why impeachment is wrong and bad. Mitch McConnell is signaling how he might run an impeachment trial in January. Do Democrats have any leverage? The Supreme Court has decided to take up the question of whether President Trump, his businesses and other associates must obey subpoenas for his information. Once again, what the hell is Rudy Giuliani doing? Lev Parnas is still in jail. Rick Gates is sentenced. Michael Flynn is next. And Paul Manafort is apparently having medical issues while in federal custody, but his legal team is struggling to get any information.

It’s been a big year. On behalf of Ken, Josh, KCRW and the All The President’s Lawyers team, thank you for listening to the show. More to come in 2020.