Impeachment, now in public

The impeachment of President Trump is out in public and on TV now. What does the schedule look like? How long will this take? And will testimony always take place while Ken and Josh are recording this podcast?

John Bolton has joined his former colleague John Kupperman in asking a court for clearance before they testify to Congress. Bolton has also been sending some signals that he has some interesting things to say, but he’s not going to just show up, and Congress doesn’t seem that interested. Is it just because he’s trying to get publicity for a book? And what about Mick Mulvaney? Mulvaney tried to intervene and was told he couldn’t join the lawsuit, Mulvaney said he would file his own lawsuit, and now he’s just going to ignore the subpoena.

Closing arguments in Roger Stone’s trial are expected today. How’s that trial been going for Stone? Has it turned out to be the circus he dreamed of? Ken says it’s been pretty straightforward and traditional, actually.

Plus: What is Lev Parnas doing? And Rudy Giuliani might start a podcast.