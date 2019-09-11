It’s an impeachment *investigation*

Congress is back. The House Judiciary Committee will vote this week on a resolution setting rules for an impeachment investigation into President Trump. What significance will this vote have? And if there is an impeachment inquiry, will it help Democrats get documents they are seeking?

Committees are also looking into whether the Trump administration improperly pressured the Ukrainian government to investigate Joe Biden and his son.

And with the reports that the Air Force stayed at Trump’s hotel in Scotland on a refueling stop, there’s an investigation into whether Trump violated the domestic emoluments clause. We’ve talked about the foreign emoluments clause before. This is different, but this case has a lot of the same issues as the other emoluments cases.

Former Obama White House Counsel Greg Craig was acquitted in a federal criminal trial of lying to investigators. Paul Manafort and his lawyers are arguing that a New York state case against him presents a double jeopardy issue.

Michael Flynn has a dramatic day in court, and there are more Jacob Wohl antics to discuss.