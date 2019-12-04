Judiciary, take the wheel

Adam Schiff and the Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee lay out their case for the impeachment of President Trump. How strong is the case? And should they have taken more time to gather more information? Republicans also submitted a report, which Ken says is more like creative writing than a report. As Ken and Josh taped this episode, the House Judiciary Committee began its first hearing. When can we expect articles of impeachment and what will be in them? Also, what the hell has Rudy Giuliani been up to?

Ken and Josh discuss that, plus Duncan Hunter, Lev Parnas, and David Wohl.