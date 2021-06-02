Michael Flynn and Myanmar

Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn made some news this week at a rally when he seemed to say a coup like the one in Myanmar earlier this year should happen in the United States. Flynn denied saying this, even though he was caught on tape. Flynn’s old boss, former president Trump, is supposedly telling people he expects to be reinstated as president by August. While Ken says it’s not a crime to believe or wish you’ll be reinstated, it can tip over into seditious conspiracy if an agreement is made.

Court documents related to prosecutors’ investigation of Rudy Giuliani show yet another redaction mistake. The documents didn’t reveal much about the investigation, but they did give Josh the opportunity to explain the right and wrong way to redact information from a PDF. And the Manhattan DA’s probe of the Trump Organization may use New York’s “Little RICO” law.