This week, there’s been some tension among President Trump’s lawyers. Sidney Powell appeared at press conferences with Rudy Giuliani and made wild claims about voter fraud and other random things. Now the campaign has cut her loose, saying Powell does not represent the campaign or the president in his personal capacity. What does it mean to say that Powell is just “practicing law on her own?” And is Rudy Giuliani a good lawyer? Ken White finally tells us.

Josh Barro and Ken White talk through if Powell is in risky legal territory because of her wild and extremely untrue statements, and how any of this might affect the chances of her client, Michael Flynn.

Then: what happened with the Trump campaign’s Pennsylvania lawsuit? How bad was Rudy’s appearance in court, and will the judge’s scathing opinion dismissing the suit leave a mark?

Plus: where does the E. Jean Carroll lawsuit stand? And why is Michael Avenatti suing Fox News...for defamation?