In his testimony to Congress, William Taylor, the acting ambassador to Ukraine, described a quid pro quo: US military aid would be released to Ukraine if the Ukrainian president made a public statement pledging an investigation into Burisma. Ambassador Taylor heard that from someone on the National Security Council, and then he spoke with EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who clarified that “everything” depended on Ukraine complying with President Trump’s wishes about Joe Biden.

This seems important. What happens next? What about all the contradictions to Sondland’s testimony? And what’s going on with the investigation into the 2016 investigation?

Plus: more about the travails of Rudy Giuliani, Viennese pastries, and why the jury in Roger Stone’s trial won’t be able to watch The Godfather: Part II in court.