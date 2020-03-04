Remember Don McGahn?

Former White House Counsel Don McGahn sat for extensive interviews with Robert Mueller’s investigators, back when it was the White House strategy to be pretty cooperative. Well now, House Democrats would like to talk with him and they subpoenaed him for testimony. The White House told McGahn not to, so he did not. But, in the last week, a federal judge weighed in and said the court would not intervene in this fight between the two branches of government. This is a victory for the executive branch, which has been resisting subpoenas like this for many months. So now we’re back to the chicken-egg / impeachment-courts fight: Congress shouldn’t impeach without seeking a remedy in the courts, or, if the courts won’t enforce, then the congressional power of impeachment is the remedy. Well, okay. What’s next?

Meanwhile: What’s the latest with Roger Stone? Why is the Trump campaign suing the New York Times and the Washington Post? Did a little DC wine bar have a chance when it sued the Trump hotel? And does a 105-year-old Supreme Court decision explain why Trump hasn’t pardoned his former associates?