SCOTUS and the subpoena

The Supreme Court finally declined to block the Manhattan District Attorney’s subpoena for financial records related to Donald Trump and the Trump Organization from his accountants at Mazars LLP. This subpoena is commonly described in the press as giving the DA access to former President Trump’s tax returns, but that shorthand is a little bit misleading. Josh Barro and Ken White what it means, what it means that another prosecutor has been working on the investigation, and what they might be looking into. Also on the show: Dominion Voting Systems sues MyPillow and Mike Lindell, Avenatti and Cohen trade letters and more.