SCOTUS and the subpoena

Former President Donald J. Trump disembarks Marine One at Valley International Airport in Harlingen, Texas and boards Air Force One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Md. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021,

Former President Donald J. Trump disembarks Marine One at Valley International Airport in Harlingen, Texas and boards Air Force One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Md. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, Photo by Shealah Craighead/White House Official.

The Supreme Court finally declined to block the Manhattan District Attorney’s subpoena for financial records related to Donald Trump and the Trump Organization from his accountants at Mazars LLP. This subpoena is commonly described in the press as giving the DA access to former President Trump’s tax returns, but that shorthand is a little bit misleading. Josh Barro and Ken White what it means, what it means that another prosecutor has been working on the investigation, and what they might be looking into. Also on the show: Dominion Voting Systems sues MyPillow and Mike Lindell, Avenatti and Cohen trade letters and more.

