The Chauvin verdict

Local residents Mileesha Smith, Michael Wilson and Alfonzo Williams embrace after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., April 20, 2021.

We got a remarkably rapid guilty verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chuavin this Tuesday, convicted of counts including second degree unintentional murder. Josh Barro and Ken White talk about the verdict plus comments from President Biden and Congresswoman Maxine Waters and if they’ll jeopardize the verdict.

Plus: the first plea deal of the insurrection, Roger Stone’s tax troubles and more.

Josh Barro, Ken White

Sara Fay