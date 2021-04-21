We got a remarkably rapid guilty verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chuavin this Tuesday, convicted of counts including second degree unintentional murder. Josh Barro and Ken White talk about the verdict plus comments from President Biden and Congresswoman Maxine Waters and if they’ll jeopardize the verdict.
Plus: the first plea deal of the insurrection, Roger Stone’s tax troubles and more.
The Chauvin verdict
Credits
Hosts:
Josh Barro, Ken White
Producer:
Sara Fay