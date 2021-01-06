The phone call to Georgia

On Saturday, President Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and urged him to revise Georgia’s presidential election result so he would be the winner. He told Raffensperger he only needed to find about 12,000 votes. The call went on for an hour with President Trump reciting conspiracy theories while Raffensperger and his lawyer Ryan Germany explained with remarkable patience that the problem with the president’s arguments is that they are wrong and made up. Did the president commit a crime during this call? Is it illegal to ask an election official to rig the election for you? Who else was on the call, and might they be in legal trouble too?

