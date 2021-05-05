The Rudy raid

On a typical Wednesday, just hours after Josh Barro and Ken White recorded an episode to capture the news of the week, federal investigators executed a search warrant at Rudy Giuliani’s home and office, confiscating electronic devices, because of course they did. News reports indicate the investigation is about whether Giuliani illegally lobbied the Trump administration on behalf of foreign interests. This is bad, right? It’s a big deal to execute a search warrant on a lawyer. What can the feds look for? What if they find other stuff during that raid? Did Rudy do a good job defending himself on television? And is Hunter Biden a good legal defense?

Plus: in continuing coverage of corrupt small-time local officials in mid-size counties, Josh Barro and Ken White talk about Joel Greenberg, the former Seminole County tax collector who’s under indictment for sex trafficking and other charges. Greenberg, who’s buddies with Congressman Matt Gaetz, has been negotiating a cooperation deal with prosecutors, and last week The Daily Beast obtained a confession letter he apparently wrote to Roger Stone when he was trying to get Stone’s help to secure a pardon in the last days of the Trump administration. If there’s one thing Ken wants you to learn from listening to this podcast, it’s this: “If Roger Stone asks you to write out a confession to crimes, don’t.”