The Senate trial begins

It looks like the House managers and the president’s legal team are going for different audiences in their opening statements, and neither seems to be speaking to the audience of senators in front of them. Ken and Josh discuss the tone and strategy so far, and whether it seems like this impeachment trial will be conducted very differently from the Clinton impeachment.

Both sides are taking partisan shots and were admonished by Chief Justice Roberts late in the first night, but White House counsel Pat Cipollone lied about Republicans not being allowed into the SCIF. Should Cipollone be allowed to do that in this arena? Should we be expecting a really partisan impeachment? (Yes. Plus, nastiness, bitterness and some harsh stuff.)

Then: Lev Parnas is kinda acting like Michael Cohen. Is he cooperating or not? Michael Avenatti’s troubles continue. And Tulsi Gabbard is suing Hilary Clinton for defamation.