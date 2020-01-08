The standoff continues

Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell are still in a standoff over the rules for the Senate impeachment proceedings. Pelosi still hasn’t sent the articles of impeachment to the Senate, and it looks like McConnell is ready to start the impeachment trial with no witnesses. So, is Pelosi’s strategy to hold onto the articles pay off? We’re still waiting. Josh and Ken discuss the influence Chief Justice John Roberts might have as he presides over the trial, with Republicans having enough votes to override him (if they vote together).

Over the holidays, we learned more about the timeline of the Ukraine aid freeze and the president’s involvement. Does this news have important implications for the impeachment proceedings? If anything, Ken says, it confirms what Democrats have been saying, and it gets us closer to the “so-what-if-he-did?” defense of the president.

Plus: what’s with Bolton offering to testify in the Senate, now prosecutors say Michael Flynn should serve 0-6 months in prison, Michael Avenatti tries to get a judge to throw out an extortion claim against him, Lev Parnas wants Congress to see some important documents, and was it a good idea for Rudy Giuliani to have brunch with reporter Olivia Nuzzi?