The wave of pardons

President Trump remembered this week (as he does periodically) how much he enjoys his pardon power. As with previous waves of pardons and commutations, he has shied away from using them in the specific cases where he feels like the victim of a witch hunt. So: no pardon for Paul Manafort or Roger Stone or Michael Flynn, but President Trump found sort of similar cases of wealthy and connected people who, well, did they really deserve what came to them? Josh Barro and Ken White discuss the pardons and the fates of Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, Andrew McCabe, Michael Avenatti and more in this special live episode of All The President’s Lawyers.