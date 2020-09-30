Tuesday’s other sh*t show

Long-suffering federal judge Emmet Sullivan finally got to hold that hearing about whether he should grant the Justice Department’s request to dismiss the false statements charge to which former national security adviser Michael Flynn had already pleaded guilty. Both the government and Flynn argued for dismissal, so Sullivan appointed a retired judge to make the case no one was making any longer: that he should not dismiss the charge. So how did that go? Well, it was a little dramatic. Flynn’s lawyer clashed directly with the judge, accusing him of bias, and there were some other shocking moments too.

Then: the New York Times obtained extensive tax information about Donald Trump and his businesses. The major findings — that the president paid little to no income tax at all for more than 15 years — are obviously politically embarrassing, but does this give us reason to suspect he has committed tax crimes, or that he should worry about being investigated for tax crimes?

Plus: Eric Trump’s upcoming deposition, Brad Parscale detained, Mary Trump’s new lawsuit, and Jacob Wohl (again).