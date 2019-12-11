House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment for President Trump this week: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. What’s in the articles? Should Democrats have added more charges? And what happens next? Given the outlook in the Senate, Ken says this “lean and mean” approach is the right one.



Ken and Josh also discuss the Inspector General report on the origins of the FBI’s investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign, upcoming sentences for Rich Gates and Michael Flynn, whether Carter Page is owed an apology, John Durham, Rudy Giuliani’s jaunt to Ukraine, Bill Barr, and Michael Avenatti too.