Two articles of impeachment

Hosted by ,
U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks about articles of impeachment against Preisdent Donald Trump as she stands with House Financial Services Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D-CA), House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and other Democratic committee chairs at a news conference to announce articles of impeachment against the president on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 10, 2019.

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks about articles of impeachment against Preisdent Donald Trump as she stands with House Financial Services Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D-CA), House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and other Democratic committee chairs at a news conference to announce articles of impeachment against the president on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 10, 2019. Photo credit: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment for President Trump this week: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. What’s in the articles? Should Democrats have added more charges? And what happens next? Given the outlook in the Senate, Ken says this “lean and mean” approach is the right one.

Ken and Josh also discuss the Inspector General report on the origins of the FBI’s investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign, upcoming sentences for Rich Gates and Michael Flynn, whether Carter Page is owed an apology, John Durham, Rudy Giuliani’s jaunt to Ukraine, Bill Barr, and Michael Avenatti too.

Credits

Hosts:
Josh Barro, Ken White

Producer:
Sara Fay