Who should be afraid right now?

Seven witnesses have appeared for public testimony in the impeachment inquiry, and more are testifying today. There are all witnesses who have previously testified in closer session. What have we learned that’s new and important? (EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland was beginning his testimony as Josh and Ken recorded this episode — check back Thursday for a bonus episode.)

At this point, should any of these people be worried about criminal liability, either now or in the event that a new administration comes in with a new attorney general in 2021?

Plus: President Trump’s mean tweets about former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch as she was testifying — is that witness tampering? Roger Stone was convicted on all counts. What’s next for him? And what do you do with a problem like Lev Parnas?