President Biden is giving the first prime-time address of his presidency to mark one year of the coronavirus pandemic, a day after Congress passed a massive relief package. More than 500,000 people have died from the virus in the U.S. Listen to Biden’s first primetime address live at 5pm here on KCRW.
Watch live: Biden marks one year of Coronavirus pandemic
