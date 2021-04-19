CA statewide special: Mental health impacts of anti-Asian racism and violence

Asian American mental health care providers in California are seeing an increase in demand for services in the wake of surging anti-Asian hate incidents, and the killings last month of six Asian women in the Atlanta area. The requests are notable for a community that’s been least likely of all racial groups to seek out mental health services. We take a deeper look at the heavy emotional and psychological toll of anti-Asian racism and what can be done to remove barriers to care.
This one-hour special will be hosted by KQED's Mina Kim, tune in Monday April, 19th, 2021 at 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. PST on KCRW.
Resources: