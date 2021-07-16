"California Wildfires: Your Questions Answered”

We’re facing another historic wildfire season. Our reporters and experts will help with your questions.

Californians are facing what could be another historic wildfire season. From the coast to Southern California, the Central Valley up to the North State, this special broadcast show will answer your most pressing questions about wildfires, explore solutions and look at ways to keep safe.

Hosted by CapRadio’s Vicki Gonzalez

Guests:

