Stolen catalytic converter got you down? We feel you. Thefts of this lucrative car part — integral to filtering out harmful emissions — are way up, and replacement wait times are ballooning to six months or more, bringing anguish to Angelenos far and wide. Auto parts thefts in LA have risen by nearly 40% since 2021. And as of 2022, California has led the pack on catalytic converter thefts, with residents making more than 23,000 claims on stolen parts.

Have you been one of these ill-fated car owners? If so, we want to hear from you about your trials and tribulations navigating this setback.

What did you do when you learned your catalytic converter was missing? What didn’t you know, but wish you had? How long did you have to wait for a replacement? How are you getting around town while you wait? Or did you opt for a temporary fix? How are you feeling as you endure this whole situation?

Share your stories above, and we might reach out for an upcoming Greater LA story.