Countdown California: The recall election of Governor Gavin Newsom

If you live in California and care at all about a sudden change of leadership in this state, you’ll want to vote in the 2021 recall election. In this special guide, Countdown California, we are joined by reporters from the California Newsroom and other political observers to explain how the recall process works, who’s involved, and what the stakes are. You gotta stay informed because there is a real possibility we could get a new governor come September. Follow all KCRW’s coverage here.

Guests include: KPCC’s Libby Denkmann, CalMatters Laurel Rosenhall, Capradio’s Nicole Nixon, KQED’s Marisa Lagos, Claremont McKenna Policy Lab Director Zach Courser and Jessica Levinson, a law professor at Loyola Law School and a contributor for KCRW in Los Angeles.