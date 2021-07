This documentary explores some of our national divisions and efforts to come together. We hear about efforts to emerge from Qanon and explore the controversy over teaching ethnic studies. The show also looks at how online doxxing has created real-life dangers, as well as Asian Americans coming together in the face of hate crimes,and the unifying power of music. Hosted and executive produced by Shirley Jahad.

Made possible by the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.