Gun violence in California: KQED statewide special

It’s been two weeks since a gunman in San Jose reported to work, opened fire, and killed nine people before killing himself. It's just the latest mass shooting in California and America. Meanwhile, a federal judge in San Diego overturned the state’s ban on assault weapons. Officials have now filed an appeal. Where do things stand now? This hour-long special from KQED focuses on solutions-oriented journalism and California's role in the national debate over gun violence. Hosted by Marisa Lagos and Katie Orr