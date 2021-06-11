Gun violence in California: KQED statewide special

San Diego-based federal Judge Roger Benitez earlier this month threw out California’s decades-old assault weapons ban. Officials have filed an appeal.

San Diego-based federal Judge Roger Benitez earlier this month threw out California’s decades-old assault weapons ban. Officials have filed an appeal. Photo by Shutterstock.

It’s been two weeks since a gunman in San Jose reported to work, opened fire, and killed nine people before killing himself. It's just the latest mass shooting in California and America. Meanwhile, a federal judge in San Diego overturned the state’s ban on assault weapons. Officials have now filed an appeal. Where do things stand now?  This hour-long special from KQED focuses on solutions-oriented journalism and California's role in the national debate over gun violence. Hosted by Marisa Lagos and Katie Orr