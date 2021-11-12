Intelligence Squared: “Are booster shots unethical?”

The boosters are rolling out. In places like the U.S., Britain, and Israel, authorities are providing additional Covid-19 vaccines with the goal of bolstering immune systems and shoring up their economies. Though vaccines such as Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech have proven highly effective against the virus, efficacy wanes after six months, rendering older adults and those with weakened immune systems more vulnerable. Yet a debate about fairness, when much of the planet is unvaccinated, is growing. Special guests in this episode are Dr. Vin Gupta and Leana Wen. Hosted by Intelligence Squared U.S. host John Donvan.