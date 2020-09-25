Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being remembered in a private ceremony at the high court, where her body is lying in repose. Watch the ceremony. Friday’s coverage will begin at 6:30 a.m. PST, hosted by Steve Inskeep. Also joining the coverage: NPR Legal Affairs Correspondent Nina Totenberg, Congressional Correspondent Susan Davis, and Justice Correspondent Carrie Johnson. Tune into KCRW for more coverage.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lies In Repose At Supreme Court
