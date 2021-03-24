President Biden will host the first press conference of his presidency later this morning. He's expected to address a wide range of topics - including the coronavirus to the influx of migrants at the border, his upcoming infrastructure effort, mass shootings and racism. Join us for live coverage from NPR News starting at 10am on KCRW and KCRW.com.
Tune in live: Biden holds first press conference as President
