The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing today on the impeachment inquiry report completed by the House Intelligence Committee, as it moves toward drafting articles of impeachment.
Today’s hearing focuses on evidence gathered so far in the impeachment inquiry.
KCRW is carrying NPR’s live special coverage, hosted by Jeremy Hobson, and featuring Senior Washington Editor and Correspondent Ron Elving and Congressional Correspondent Susan Davis.
Watch the hearing live:
Live coverage and video: House Judiciary holds impeachment hearing
The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing today on the impeachment inquiry report completed by the House Intelligence Committee, as it moves toward drafting articles of impeachment.