Live coverage and video: House Judiciary holds impeachment hearing

The House Judiciary Committee is holding its first hearing in the impeachment inquiry today. Four legal experts are testifying on what might be the constitutional basis for impeaching President Trump. The Judiciary Committee is responsible for drafting potential articles of impeachment against Trump.



KCRW is carrying NPR’s special live coverage, hosted by NPR's Ailsa Chang, and featuring Senior Washington Editor and Correspondent Ron Elving and Congressional Correspondent Susan Davis.



Watch the hearing live: