Live coverage and video: House Judiciary reviews articles of impeachment

In a markup session beginning Wednesday at 4 PM PT, the House Judiciary Committee is considering two articles of impeachment against President Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.



Wednesday includes opening remarks from the chairman and top Republican. Each of the 41 members will also speak briefly.



On Thursday, the House Judiciary Committee aim to vote on the articles.



NPR is providing live special coverage, hosted by Rachel Martin on Wednesday and hosted by Michel Martin on Thursday. Also joining the coverage: Senior Washington Editor and Correspondent Ron Elving and Congressional Correspondent Kelsey Snell.



Watch the debate and vote: