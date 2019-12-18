Live coverage and video: House votes on impeachment articles

Today the full House of Representatives is debating and voting on the two articles of impeachment that have passed out of the House Judiciary Committee. Those articles are abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

NPR is providing special coverage on Wednesday, hosted by Rachel Martin and Lulu Garcia-Navarro. Coverage features National Political Correspondent Mara Liasson and Congressional Correspondent Kelsey Snell in the morning -- and Senior Washington Editor and Correspondent Ron Elving and Congressional Correspondent Susan Davis in the afternoon.

If the coverage continues on Thursday, it will be hosted by Rachel Martin and Mary Louise Kelly.

