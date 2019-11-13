Live coverage and video: public hearings on impeachment inquiry

Public hearings of the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump begin today with testimonies from George Kent, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, as well as William Taylor, acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

Then Marie Yovanovitch will testify on Friday, Nov. 15. She’s the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

KCRW is carrying NPR’s live special coverage, hosted by Michel Martin, and featuring Senior Washington Editor and Correspondent Ron Elving and Congressional Correspondent Susan Davis.

All live hearings are streamed through this video: