Live coverage and video: public hearings on impeachment inquiry

U.S. Capitol building.

U.S. Capitol building. Illustration by Annette Elizabeth Allen/NPR.

Public hearings of the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump begin today with testimonies from George Kent, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, as well as William Taylor, acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. 

Then Marie Yovanovitch will testify on Friday, Nov. 15. She’s the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

KCRW is carrying NPR’s live special coverage, hosted by Michel Martin, and featuring Senior Washington Editor and Correspondent Ron Elving and Congressional Correspondent Susan Davis. 

All live hearings are streamed through this video:

Michel Martin

Ron Elving, Susan Davis