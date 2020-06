Police have aggressively responded to protesters, firing tear gas and rubber bullets. In other cases, some law enforcement officers have joined activists by taking a knee or marching with them. But for some, there remains a lack of trust between communities of color and police.

UCLA race historian Brenda Stevenson discusses the topic with the KCRW and KQED hosts, plus Alicia Garza, co-creator of Black Lives Matter and Principal of Black Futures Lab.