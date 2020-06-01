Cities across California – and around the country – witnessed protests and unrest this weekend, following the recent death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis. Join KCRW and KQED, San Francisco for a statewide conversation as we discuss how this moment is impacting black Californians – and where we go from here. "Living While Black," a one-hour special co-hosted by KCRW's Aaron Byrd and KQED's Brian Watt, will air Monday, June 1 at 2 p.m. Call-in number: (866) 733-6786.