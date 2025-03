The leaders of NPR and PBS were called to testify on Capitol Hill Wednesday morning as Republican lawmakers work to cut off federal funding for public media. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is leading the congressional hearing held by the Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE) subcommittee.

NPR CEO Katherine Maher and PBS CEO Paula Kerger are defending the work of their networks and public media organizations across the country against charges of bias.