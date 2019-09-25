NPR's special coverage of President Trump's press conference at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. In a speech to the U.N. on Tuesday, Trump told world leaders to reject globalism and to instead look out for their own countries. The news conference also follows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announcing the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump.



NPR's special coverage will be hosted by Ari Shapiro and Audie Cornish along with a team of political correspondents, reporters, and editors.