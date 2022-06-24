Press Play special coverage: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court has struck down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case establishing a nationwide right to an abortion. Now - millions of Americans will lose access to abortion care. Bans in at least 13 states are expected to immediately follow. We’ll get legal analysis and look at California’s role in the political battle that’s to come.



