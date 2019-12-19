Special coverage: Democratic presidential debate in LA

Tonight starting at 5 PM PT, seven Democratic presidential hopefuls are debating at Loyola Marymount University. They include Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, and Andrew Yang. PBS NewsHour and Politico are co-hosting. The debate is expected to last three hours.

KCRW is carrying NPR’s special live coverage and analysis, hosted by Michel Martin and featuring the NPR Politics team in Washington D.C. and political correspondent Scott Detrow in Los Angeles.

